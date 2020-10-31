HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 525 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 324.55 ($4.24) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.15.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.