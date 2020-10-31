Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $145.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

