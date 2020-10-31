Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hutchison China MediTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hutchison China MediTech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

HCM stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.18. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3,914.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after buying an additional 1,450,909 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 95,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,339 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hutchison China MediTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

