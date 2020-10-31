Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

INVE stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.88% of Identiv worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

