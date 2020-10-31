Idorsia’s (IDRSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDRSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of IDRSF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.