IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on IGMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $27,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 4,646 shares valued at $299,476. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

