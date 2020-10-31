Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 7,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 24,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

