Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 12.1%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.57. 367,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 78,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 55,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $90,329.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 670,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $757,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,275,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,275.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,344 shares of company stock valued at $593,045.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Impac Mortgage by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 19.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period.

About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

