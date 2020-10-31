Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 13% Higher

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $67.77. 744,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 325,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,714,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

