Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBA. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of IBA stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.