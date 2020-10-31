Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Trading 14.9% Higher

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.72. 2,011,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 780,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 92.39, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
