Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Trading 14.9% Higher

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.72. 2,011,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 780,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 92.39, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

