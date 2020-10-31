Insider Buying: Ausmon Resources Limited (AOA.AX) (ASX:AOA) Insider Acquires A$16,000.00 in Stock

Ausmon Resources Limited (AOA.AX) (ASX:AOA) insider John Wang acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($11,428.57).

About Ausmon Resources Limited (AOA.AX)

Ausmon Resources Limited, an exploration company, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, manganese, cobalt, nickel, and other base metals. It holds 100% interests in the exploration licenses located in the Koonenberry Belt in the New South Wales; and Pooraka project situated to the east of Cobar.

