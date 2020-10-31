Insider Buying: Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of -63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BANC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

