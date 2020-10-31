Insider Buying: Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) CFO Purchases $18,950.00 in Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 2,500 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $18,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $115,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 482,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.