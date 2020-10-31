Insider Buying: Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) Insider Buys 99,000 Shares of Stock

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) insider Keith Butcher purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($155,212.96).

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.58) on Friday. Boku Inc has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.70 million and a PE ratio of 121.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

