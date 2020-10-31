Insider Buying: Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Acquires $160,000.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EIG opened at $32.01 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $928.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Employers by 168.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

