Insider Buying: Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Insider Acquires £10,052.27 in Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) insider Rory Shaw acquired 1,005,227 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.27 ($13,133.36).

LON:FDBK opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Feedback plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.42 ($0.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

