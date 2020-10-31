Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases £5,025.44 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent purchased 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,025.44 ($6,565.77).

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Friday. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 million and a PE ratio of 41.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Get Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) alerts:

About Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.