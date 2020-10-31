Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases £5,025.44 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent purchased 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,025.44 ($6,565.77).
Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Friday. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 million and a PE ratio of 41.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.
About Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L)
