Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) Insider Buys A$10,960.00 in Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) insider Sharon Warburton purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$10,960.00 ($7,828.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.55.
About Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX)
