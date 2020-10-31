Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) Insider Buys A$10,960.00 in Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) insider Sharon Warburton purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$10,960.00 ($7,828.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.55.

Get Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) alerts:

About Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.