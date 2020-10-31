Insider Buying: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Buys 44,600 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 96,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

