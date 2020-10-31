Insider Buying: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Buys $24,999.52 in Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 48,076 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isoray stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 284,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Isoray as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISR. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

