Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $11,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,201 shares in the company, valued at $79,643.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LBAI opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

