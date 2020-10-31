Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CFO Buys $68,000.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

