Insider Buying: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,869,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 139,006 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,437,322.04.

On Monday, September 28th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 13,189 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $125,163.61.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 10,734 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,035.36.

On Friday, July 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 14,536 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $137,074.48.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

