Insider Buying: Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Purchases $22,960.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $22,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,652.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
