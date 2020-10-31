Insider Buying: Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Purchases $22,960.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $22,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,652.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $337,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

