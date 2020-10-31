Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE USX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

USX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

