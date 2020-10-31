Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE USX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.27.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
