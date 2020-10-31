Insider Buying: United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Buys $49,318.50 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UBSI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.