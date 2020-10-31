Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) insider Jon Springer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 182,912 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $1,938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 78.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

