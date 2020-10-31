Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Sells $7,252,525.28 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Align Technology stock opened at $426.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $475.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

