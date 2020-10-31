Insider Selling: Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Alterola Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Alterola Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alterola Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Alterola Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alterola Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterola Biotech in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterola Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $5,317,000.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

