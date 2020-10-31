Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Sells 1,289 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AZPN opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.