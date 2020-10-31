Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,411,909.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00.

NYSE:BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

