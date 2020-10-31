Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,411,909.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00.
NYSE:BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
