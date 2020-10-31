Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 258 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $23,777.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,619,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,034,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 501 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,092.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $225,939.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,353 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $394,512.39.

On Monday, October 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,508 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $499,795.92.

On Friday, October 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,631 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $328,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $112,940.38.

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $297,623.04.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $91.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 117.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

