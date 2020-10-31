Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells $456,445.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -348.82 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

