Insider Selling: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Director Sells $150,016,056.90 in Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.73. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $248,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,955,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

