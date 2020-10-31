Insider Selling: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $502,975.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
