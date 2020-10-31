Insider Selling: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $502,975.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.