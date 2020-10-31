Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $256,038.09 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $256,038.09.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $97.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.