Insider Selling: Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO Sells $2,600,600.00 in Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $124.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 91.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

