Insider Selling: Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Sells $1,703,131.00 in Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

