Insider Selling: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $12,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.60. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

