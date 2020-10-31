Insider Selling: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Sells $9,835,859.20 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $9,835,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $24.60.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNSB shares. TheStreet raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.