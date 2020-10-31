Insider Selling: McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,717,626.00 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $16.76 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

