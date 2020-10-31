Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Sells $1,801,200.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $349.83 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $371.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.15 and its 200-day moving average is $285.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,859,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

