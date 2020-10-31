Insider Selling: Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $639,867.24 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.