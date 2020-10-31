Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $745,335.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $745,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,383.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

