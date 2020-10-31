Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $20,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,598.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

