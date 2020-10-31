Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $72,276.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teleflex stock opened at $318.23 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $43,759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Teleflex by 356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.90.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

