Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells $80,542.11 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UCTT stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $860.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 57.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.