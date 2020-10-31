Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells $1,369,500.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WK opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Workiva by 74.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

