Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $43,025.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $43,025.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,713.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Ho Shin sold 3,481 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $54,094.74.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yext by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yext by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yext by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 116,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

